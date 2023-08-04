Heat Moves Back In This Weekend
Forecast:
Tonight: Early evening isolated showers. Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Isolated PM showers and storms. Highs near 90.
Monday: Mostly sunny. PM widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low 90s.
Next Week: Most of the week looks dry with temperatures right around average at 90 degrees.
Tropics:
– A beautiful sight for early August in the tropics. There are no new tropical systems expected during the next 7 days. That being said, August 20th – October 10th is the busiest time of the season.
Have a great weekend!
Kaitlin