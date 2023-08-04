Police: Kings Mountain Woman Arrested For Sexually Assaulting a Minor

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Police say they arrested a woman in Kings Mountain for sexually assaulting a minor. The Kings Mountain Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division says they received a report of a sexual assault on a minor on July 28th.

The victim, who was identified as a child less than or equal to 15-years-old, was interviewed. Following the interview with the victim, detectives spoke with the District Attorney’s Office and they were able to issue felony warrants on Amanda Justice, 35, of Kings Mountain.

Justice was charged with two counts of felony statutory sex offense with a child.

Justice turned herself in on August 3rd without incident. She was transported to the Cleveland County Magistrates Office where she received a $20,000 secured bond. Justice was then moved to the custody of the Cleveland County Detention Center.

Victim information will not be released. The investigation is ongoing by Special Victims Detectives. Anyone with information on this case or the suspect is asked to call the Kings Mountain Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 704-734-0444.