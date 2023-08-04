Local Mother Seeking Answers To Her Daughter’s Death

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A woman is desperately seeking answers to what happened to her daughter after she was found dead in the woods in Rock Hill, SC in early July.

Terri Hall, the mother of the victim identified as 49-year-old Jona Payne says her daughter walked away from her home on June 27th and never returned home. Friends found her body in a wooded area of Church Road in Rock Hill on July 6th, 9 days after she disappeared.

The York County Sheriff’s Office says there’s nothing suspicious about this case. They’re now awaiting test results. Family members say investigators didn’t search for Payne because they know she was addicted to drugs. They believe authorities should do more to find out what led to her death.