Lincoln Deputies Asking For Publics Help In Locating Missing Man

Lincoln County, N.C. – Lincoln County Sherrif’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in Locating a missing man.

Family members say, Antonio Trinidad, 39, of Magnolia Grover Road, Iron Station left for work around 5:00 a.m. on August second and was supposed to pick up a friend to take him to work. It was reported that did not show up for his work and did not pick up his friend.

Trinidad was driving a gray 2007 Toyota Sienna minivan with a North Carolina license plate of HLN-9780. Trinidi is a Hispanic male – 5 feet- 4 inches tall and with a medium build.

He has short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a Stacey’s Restaurant Chef-style shirt.

Trinidad may be in the local area or in the area of Little River, SC.

Anyone with information on Trinidad’s whereabouts is asked to contact County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.