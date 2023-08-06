TimMcGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour 2024

CHARLOTTE N.C. – Tim McGraw has announced his Standing Room Only Tour for 2024.

The American country singer will perform at the Spectrum Theater on May 17th, 2024. Special guest Carly Pearce will accompany McGraw on his tour.

On Standing Room Only, fans can expect an album full of McGraw’s enduring Country sound, distinguished vocals, and meaningful songs – as evidenced on previously released tracks “Hey Whiskey,” and, most recently, “Remember Me Well,” which was released on July 21. Standing Room Only marks McGraw’s first new record since 2020’s Here On Earth, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart.

On August 25, McGraw will release his new album Standing Room Only via Big Machine Records and McGraw Music. The album’s title track, “Standing Room Only,” is currently top 15 at Country Radio and climbing the charts.

Tickets are on sale now! VIP packages and experiences will include a variety of offerings – from an exclusive gift item to meeting Tim – for fans to take their concert experience to the next level.

Fans are encouraged to visit www.timmcgraw.com for ticket purchases and more information.