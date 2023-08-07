Linebacker Justin Houston Agrees To 1-Year Contract With The Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers agreed to terms with four-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Justin Houston on a one-year contract on Sunday. Houston, a 12-year NFL veteran, gives the Panthers the veteran edge rusher they sought to play opposite Brian Burns. Houston has 111 1/2 sacks during his career, including 9 1/2 last season for the Baltimore Ravens. Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer had previously said the Panthers were seeking to add an edge rusher for Carolina’s new 3-4 defensive scheme to help take some of the pressure off Burns, a Pro Bowl player last season.

Houston’s best season came in 2014 when he was selected as an All-Pro, finishing with 22 sacks while playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 34-year-old Houston was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in 2011 and spent eight seasons in Kansas City. He played two years in Indianapolis before spending the past two with the Ravens.The Panthers finished 7-10 last season and have not been to the playoffs in the past five seasons.

