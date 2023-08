What a night! Thankfully, much calmer weather moves in through midweek.

Forecast:

Tuesday: Humidity will fall through the day. Mostly sunny skies. High temperatures near 90.

Wednesday: We stay dry and warm with dew points still in the 60s. Highs top out near 90.

Thursday: PM scattered showers and storms. More clouds and higher humidity. Highs top out in the upper 80s.