HICKORY, N.C. – Plenty of thunder and lightning as heavy rain and wind moved through the Hickory area late Monday afternoon.

A tree crashed into the bedroom of a home on 2nd Avenue SE.

Across the street, another huge tree crashed into a fence and destroyed the sign at a local ministry.

Nearby we saw power lines on fire near Frye Regional Medical Center and another tree down on an historic home near 3rd Avenue NE.