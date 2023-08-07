Severe Weather Threat Increasing Monday Afternoon

1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8



6/8

7/8

8/8















Parts of the high country are under a level 4 (out of 5) severe threat for the first time since April 27, 2011. Widespread damaging wind is likely across the higher elevations with scattered wind damage possible across the rest of the region. Large hail, isolated tornadoes, and localized flooding are also a concern.

WHAT:

A level 3&4 (out of 5) severe threat for the region today. A line of thunderstorms will develop ahead of a cold front over the Tennessee Valley and move into the region this afternoon. The main concern will be damaging straight line winds, but large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially for any storms that develop ahead of the main line. Localized flooding could also be a threat, however these storms will be moving quickly and that should limit a higher flash flooding concern.

WHERE:

Entire WCCB Viewing Area

Mountains/Foothills: 3pm – 5pm (we will need to watch for discreet cells after 2pm in the mountains)

Foothills to north and west I-85: 5-7pm

Piedmont south and east of I-85: 7-9pm

Once the main line passes severe threat will diminish.

THREATS:

Main Concern:

Damaging Wind Gusts — especially for the mountains where gusts could exceed 70 mph

Other Threats:

Large Hail

Isolated Tornadoes (especially for storms ahead of mainline)

Localized Flooding

Temperatures will reach the mid 90s today. Tropical moisture is streaming into the region and will supply fuel for these afternoon storms. It will also set heat indices into the triple digits with feels like temperatures reaching 100-105 this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect from 11am until 7pm for areas south of I-85. Once the cold front passes early Tuesday, drier air will settle into the region.

Storms will be capable of producing widespread wind damage, bringing down trees, and causing power outages. Make sure your phone is charged and you have multiple ways to receive warnings. Download the WCCB Weather App. It’s free and you will be able to receive weather alerts as soon as they are issued, as well as stream WCCB, even if you lose power.