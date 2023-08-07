Strong Storms Leave Behind Widespread Damage Across The Carolinas

1/7

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — Severe storms moved across the Carolinas Monday afternoon and evening leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Thankfully, a husband and wife are expected to be okay after a large tree came crashing into their sunroom while they were sitting on their couch. This happened in south Charlotte. Video below.

WOW. A husband and wife were sitting on that couch in their sunroom in south Charlotte when a large tree came crashing down. The husband went to the hospital, but both will be okay. Video by @emmamondoTV #ncwx #cltwx pic.twitter.com/fGpHone58j — Kaitlin Wright (@wxkaitlin) August 7, 2023

The storms have turned deadly after a large tree fell on a home killing a 15-year-old boy in Anderson County, South Carolina. This is according to the Anderson Fire Department Fire Chief Charlie King.

Nearly 100,000 customers were without power at some point in the WCCB Charlotte area Monday evening.

There is widespread damage across the area. Attached are photos and videos of some of the damage.