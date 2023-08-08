Another Mainly Dry Day Before Rain Returns

Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s, near 70.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 90. Humidity rises through the evening.

Thursday: Scattered showers and storms – evening in the morning. Isolated storms could become severe, but the overall severe threat is low. Breezy with winds gusts up to 30 mph. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Weekend: Mostly dry and hot. Highs in the low 90s with mostly sunny skies. Heat indices near 100°.

Have a great evening!

Kaitlin