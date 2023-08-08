No Swim Advisory Issued For A Portion Of Lake Norman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. – A “No Swim” advisory has been issued for a portion of Lake Norman. The advisory was released August 8th claiming the cause as a sewage spill. The spill occurred due to a power outage at a private lift station. Repairs are underway in an effort to stop the leak and resume swimming activities in this portion of the lake. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services are monitoring the water quality in the area. When the bacteria levels are deemed to be safe for human contact, the advisory will be lifted.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, Rusty Rozzelle stated, “Since this portion of Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health.”