NWS Confirms Two Tornadoes From Monday’s Storms

The National Weather Service was out surveying storm damage on Tuesday following Monday’s severe storms. They have confirmed two tornadoes touched down in the WCCB Charlotte area.

One tornado tracked from Catawba county, through Iredell county and ended in Rowan county. The survey found a path width of 550 yards and a path length of 37.41 miles. This is a confirmed EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 110 mph.

The tornado started in east central Catawba County near Conover and ended in Rowan County just east of Landis. The National Weather Service also states there is significant straight-line wind damage in this area as well.

Another tornado touched down south of Lake Norman in Mecklenburg County Monday evening. The tornado was on the ground for four minutes beginning at 5:06 PM. The National Weather Service has surveyed the damage and has estimated peak wind of 85 mph. This puts the rating at an EF0. The path length was 1.80 miles. The path width was 50 yards. There were no injuries.