Another Round Of Severe Storms Possible Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — A line of showers and storms will move across the region through the first half of Thursday.

A ‘Slight Risk’ (level 2 of 5) is in place for the Foothills and Piedmont on Thursday. A ‘Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) is in place for the Mountains.

Timing: 5 am – 12 pm (from west to east)

Impacts: Damaging wind is the primary threat. Isolated tornadoes, hail and localized flooding is also possible.

Most of the activity is expected through the first half of the day, but we will keep our eyes on any redevelopment through the afternoon.