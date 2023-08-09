Beyonce Renaissance Tour Helping To Boost Uptown Charlotte Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Bank of America Stadium will turn into the ” beehive” Wednesday as thousands of fans pack the stadium for Beyonce’s Renaissance World tour.

It’s the first time Beyonce has performed in Charlotte in nearly a decade and she’s not only bringing in fans from all the Carolinas, but she’s also bringing an increase in sales for some local small business owners in Uptown.

Local hair stylist Melly Mathis said the tour has brought in more customers to her salon as many women have been booking appointments in advance to get their hair styled for the concert.

Mathis said the tour is helping to boost local businesses.

“I think everybody that I know, especially a small business owner, is excited because of course everybody wants to get ready whether they’re shopping in out of the boutiques buying different statement pieces to complete their looks or getting their hair done or makeup done things of that nature,” owner of the M Factor Salon Melly Mathis said.

The concert starts at 8 pm and doors open at 6:30.

The tour will also bring heavy traffic and several road closures to Uptown throughout the day.

Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, closures will include: