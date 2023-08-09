CMPD Breaks Silence On Investigation Into Allisia Watts’ Disappearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is breaking its silence on the investigation into the disappearance of Allisha Watts.

The Moore County woman was last seen in Charlotte on July 16th.

Family and friends have demanded police release more information about their progress in the case.

“I can tell you emphatically that my folks have been working their fingers to the bone. Literally days, nights, weekends, Charlotte, other counties,” Capt. Joel McNelly told WCCB Charlotte’s Marvin Beach.

McNelly leads CMPD’s violent crimes division.

He says police are doing everything possible to find Watts.

“That is our number one focus. Find Allisha,” McNelly said.

In a one-on-one interview, we asked McNelly if Watts’ boyfriend, James Dunmore, is a suspect.

“I can’t classify him one way or the other like that. Obviously anyone who Allisha has had contact with – family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, anyone who she’s had contact with is of interest to us,” McNelly said.

Friends last saw Watts at Dunmore’s home in Charlotte on July 16th.

Two days later, warrants reveal he was found passed out in her SUV, after a suicide attempt, in the parking lot of the Anson County DMV office in Polkton.

WCCB Charlotte’s Marvin Beach asked McNelly if investigators are aware of where Dunmore is right now.

“Right this second, I’m not aware of where he is,” McNelly replied.

When asked if police are actively searching for him McNelly said, “I won’t comment on the details of what we are or aren’t doing at the moment.”

Family and friends gathered again for a prayer vigil in Anson County on Tuesday night.

Dearest Price with the Racial Justice Network spoke during the vigil.

“You don’t got to tell us every detail. You don’t have to compromise the case. You don’t have to give us so much that we’re hurting her. But let us know something,” Price said.

McNelly says police are sharing information with Watts’ father and cousin.

“It’s really up to the family to respect the family and to respect Allisha, that the information flows through the proper people, they can share with other friends and family as they deep appropriate,” McNelly says.

He says anything released, will be done in a way that doesn’t compromise the case.

“We want to make sure that we’re completely responsible with what we do. And that anything that we do can stand up to the public and legal scrutiny,” McNelly says.

Some family and family have been asking why Allisha’s name hasn’t been put into certain missing persons’ databases.

The Captain says there is strict criteria for who can be entered and right now Allisha’s case doesn’t qualify.