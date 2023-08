CHARLOTTE, N.C.- The Charlotte Knights will be in action at 12:05pm versus Gwinnett on Wednesday afternoon, hours before Beyonce is set to take the stage at Bank of America Stadium for her Queen City stop of her Renaissance tour.

The Knights Paper Mill Pub will be open and will be serving Beyonce-inspired spirits leading up the big concert. A list of Beyonce themed cocktails included “Single Lady” and “Deja Vu” to name a few.