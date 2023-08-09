One Dead After Car Crashes Into Two Homes In Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A man is dead after he drove off the road in Mooresville, and crashed into two homes. It happened Wednesday around 4:30pm on English Hills Drive.

Mooresville Police say 52-year-old Michael Gray Sherrill died at the scene. He was the only person the car. The two homes that were hit are badly damaged. There is no word on whether anyone was inside the homes when they were hit.

Officers say it appears that Sherrill had a medical issue that lead to the wreck. Their investigation is ongoing.