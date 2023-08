Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated showers. Breezy. Clouds decrease. Lows: Upper 60s, near 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny and humid Widely scattered showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

Sunday: Hot and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat indices will feel like 100°+.