Retired FDNY Firefighter Helping To Renovate Concord Health Clinic

CONCORD, N.C. — A retired New York City firefighter is making a big impact in Cabarrus County.

Retirement brought James Gerber to North Carolina. He began volunteering at the free health clinic in Concord.

The 20-year firefighter quickly realized the building was in desperate need of renovations. He was able to get an $80,000 grant from Lowes, but he’s not stopping there.

“We sat down and said what else can we do? If we could actually do everything to make this place renovated? What would that look like? So we came up with a list about this look like we need another $100,000,” explained Gerber.

Gerber is now on a mission to raise that money for the additional renovations.

Construction for the first phase begins next week.

Click here to donate.