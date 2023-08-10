Three Morganton Men Arrested In Crime Spree Across The Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three Morganton men were arrested on multiple charges stemming from crimes in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

All three subjects are being held at the Burke County Jail.

View details of their charges are below:

Joshua King of Knuckrolls Drive was arrested on warrants for discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and possession of mass destruction. King is being held under a $200,000 bond.

Carlton Fuller of South Anderson Street was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault with a deadly weapon. These charges are stemming from a home invasion and robbery that occurred on July 7th. Fuller is being held under a 1, 065,000 bond.

Zachariah Hines of White Oaks Drive was arrested on warrants for firing into an occupied dwelling. Hines is being able under a $2000,000 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing at this time and more charges are expected. Check back for updates.