Cuban Flare And Creativity: A Review Of Charlotte Seen’s ‘Havana Nights’ Fashion Show

1/42

2/42

3/42

4/42

5/42



6/42

7/42

8/42

9/42

10/42



11/42

12/42

13/42

14/42

15/42



16/42

17/42

18/42

19/42

20/42



21/42

22/42

23/42

24/42

25/42



26/42

27/42

28/42

29/42

30/42



31/42

32/42

33/42

34/42

35/42



36/42

37/42

38/42

39/42

40/42



41/42

42/42





















































































CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As golden hour hits the Center City, models, guests, designers, and photographers make their way to the Embassy Suite hotel in Uptown Charlotte for a Havana Night they won’t forget.

The Cuban-inspired fashion show catapults guests back in time as the show captured the essence of a 1950’s Cabana Club and the attire to go with it. Upon walking through the doors the beat of the congas rumble through the walls. Other hotel guests arriving for their stay smile and sway as the infectious beats and melodies flow through the space.

It’s safe to say every guest dressed the part. Fedoras, linen suits, and floral dresses filled the room with colors and textures that embodied Cuban flare and fashion. Additionally, artistry and passion were displayed on every corner as vendors sold their art pieces and products during cocktail hour.

As the band finished their last song, an elegant and fashionably dressed woman takes the mic. Rita Miles, the CEO of Charlotte Seen gives the crowd a warm welcome. A meaningful shout-out is made to every contributor who helped to prepare the treat they had in-store.

The lights dim and the crowd’s eyes raise with excitement as the show commences. Models begin to walk elegantly down the stairs. The show has begun.

The audience turns their attention to the runway as the music begins. With the sight of the first model strutting down the runway, the crowd cheers with excitement. The young, talented men and women strut their Cuban-inspired garments like pros.

The first set of models promenade down the runway one after another for the final look. Then, the highly anticipated designer Adaline Griffin walks out. She is a young and talented designer. The skilled artist displays a fresh, flowy array of clothing perfectly depicting Cuban flare.

She blows a kiss and bows as her collection showcase comes to an end.

View this profile on Instagram Adaline Griffin (@adaline.griffin) • Instagram photos and videos

Just when the audience thought they couldn’t smile more, the youth models take to the runway. Toddlers strut their Cuban outfits down the aisle as the crowd cheers with tearing eyes. The show continues on with an ebb and flow of emotions and with a special appearance by Ms. North Carolina.

The fashion show ends with a bang as all the models do one last catwalk down the runway. Fashion mogul Rita Miles appears at the very end for a final thank you and a tasteful strut to close out the show.

As the audience cheers and models appear to mingle, the beat of the congas fills the room once again and the dancing begins. Models, designers, guests, and an excited WCCB writer eager to share details take the floor to dance the Havana Night away.

Havana Nights Designers/Contributors:

Rita Miles – Owner, producer, and CEO Of Charlotte Seen

Adaline Griffin – Designer, Creator of Adeline & Company

Luna Sewell – Model/ Desinger

Charlotte Seen Upcoming Events:

Charlotte Seen Fashion Week September 26th – September

Charlotte Seen is bringing the Queen City 5 days of fashion and style. Check out CharlotteSeen.com for Tickets details.

Author: Dee Michel