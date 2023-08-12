Man Arrested In Connection With Overdose Death In Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY – A Mooresville man was arrested in connection with an overdose death in Lincoln County on Friday, August 11th.

On September 9th, 2022, deputies responded to the home of 35-year-old Adam Nygren on Burning Ridge Drive in reference to an unattended death, according to a news release.

Deputies say a friend of the victim told officers he came to the residence and found Nygren dead. Detectives began an investigation and determined the cause of death was an overdose.

The autopsy listed fentanyl, cocaine, and clonazepam as the cause of death.

Deputies say further evidence revealed that 27-year-old Kire McNeil of Mooresville, N.C. sold the controlled substances to Nygren. Officials with the U.S. Marchal’s Office helped to locate Mcneil.

Mcneil has been arrested and charged with felony death by distribution of a controlled substance.

No further details.