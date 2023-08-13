Hickory Man Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting

HICKORY, N.C. – A man died after an officer-involved shooting in the early hours of Sunday, August 13th.

Officers responded to a call on 5th Avenue Southwest after multiple shots-fired calls were received, according to a news release. A resident stated their home had been shot into.

Officers say witnesses reported a white male walking around with a gun.

The suspect who was later identified as 27-year-old Timothy Setzer reportedly fled the scene when officers arrived.

During the pursuit, Officers say Setzer pulled a handgun from his waistband. Officers say they discharged their firearms striking Setzer. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

The investigation of the shooting into the occupied residence is being conducted by the Hickory Police Department. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Hickory Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.