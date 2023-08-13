Vigil Held For Allisha Watts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Dozens coming together in uptown to pray for Alisha Watts’ safe return.

Friends and family held a vigil at little rock AME Zion church this afternoon. The missing Moore County woman hasn’t been seen since July 16th at her boyfriend James Dunmore’s home in Charlotte. during the vigil, some called out Dunmore, who was found passed out in Watts’ SUV on July 18th in Anson County after a suicide attempt. On Wednesday CMPD told WCCB news they don’t know where Dunmore currently is. They have not named him as a suspect. another vigil for Watts will be held Tuesday night in the foxfire village neighborhood where Watts lives.