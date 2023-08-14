Another Very Hot & Humid Day Tuesday

Alerts:

– Heat Advisory in effect from 11 PM Tuesday until 8 PM across part of the area.

Forecast:

Tonight: Evening isolated showers and storms. A mild night with lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Very hot and humid ahead of an approaching cold front. This front will bring scattered showers with isolated storms. Some storms could be severe, but the overall threat is low. Highs will top out in the mid 90s with dew point temperatures in the mid 70s. It will feel like 105° in many neighborhoods.

Wednesday: A much nicer day in wake of a cold front. Humidity falls with dew points in the 60s. Temperatures top out in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Sunny skies with highs near 90.

Friday: Sunny skies. Highs near 90.

Tropics:

– We are monitoring two waves off the coast of Africa. Both of them have a low development chance over the next 7 days and are no threat in the short term. There is still dry air and high wind shear in the Main Development Region, but the tropics will likely wake up soon.

Stay cool out there. Have a wonderful week!

Kaitlin