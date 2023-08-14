Heat Advisory in Effect for Parts of the Region Monday

1/7

Temps will soar into the mid to upper 90s across the region today. This combined with tropical moisture flooding into the region will make it feel like 100-105+ this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect from 11am until 8pm for the following counties: Mecklenburg, Gaston, Union, Anson and Richmond Co, NC and Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York Co, SC.

Temperatures this high could cause heat related illnesses. Make sure you are staying hydrated. Drink water even if you aren’t thirsty if you are going to be spending any time outside. Wear loose fitting, light colored clothing. Take plenty of breaks and try to avoid direct sunlight.

Check on your elderly neighbors and be sure to check the backseat for children and pets. This heat could be deadly. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

A cold front will begin to track through the area this evening. A few strong to severe storms will be possible this evening and Tuesday ahead of the front. After this cold front passes, expect humidity levels to drop as drier air moves in mid-week.

Get the latest updates from the WeatherWise team by downloading the WCCB Weather App.