Heat Advisory In Effect Parts Of The Piedmont Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — After what was the hottest day so far this year in Charlotte, the heat continues. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Anson, Richmond, Chester, York, Lancaster and Chesterfield counties from 11 am – 8 pm Tuesday.

With a forecast high of 94°, the heat indices could reach as high as 108°.

The National Weather Service recommends taking the following precautions to prevent injuries and illness during periods of extreme heat:

Drink plenty of wate

Limit outdoor activities

Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing

Wear sunscreen

Work outdoors early or very late in the day when temperatures are cooler

It is important to remember that vehicles can heat quickly once the air conditioning is turned off. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration encourages people to “look before you lock” to prevent heatstroke in children and pets.