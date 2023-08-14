Heat Advisory In Effect Parts Of The Piedmont Tuesday

Heat Advisory in effect from 11 am - 8 pm Tuesday
Kaitlin Wright,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) — After what was the hottest day so far this year in Charlotte, the heat continues. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Anson, Richmond, Chester, York, Lancaster and Chesterfield counties from 11 am – 8 pm Tuesday.

Heat Alerts

With a forecast high of 94°, the heat indices could reach as high as 108°.

Tomorrows Forecast Highs Hi And Daypart Conditions

The National Weather Service recommends taking the following precautions to prevent injuries and illness during periods of extreme heat:

  • Drink plenty of wate
  • Limit outdoor activities
  • Wear lightweight and light-colored clothing
  • Wear sunscreen
  • Work outdoors early or very late in the day when temperatures are cooler

It is important to remember that vehicles can heat quickly once the air conditioning is turned off. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration encourages people to “look before you lock” to prevent heatstroke in children and pets.

Heat Exhaustion Vs Heat Stroke

 