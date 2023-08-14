Monday Was The Hottest Day So Far This Year In Charlotte

Kaitlin Wright,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCCB) –Monday, August 14th was the hottest day so far this year in Charlotte. Charlotte topped out with an actual air temperature of 96°, but with dew point temperatures in the mid 70s, the heat index got up to 106°. Some surrounding neighborhoods had heat indices as high as 110°.

Record Highs

Reaching 96° in Charlotte is not rare. In fact, the last time we did not reach 96° was in 2013. In 2022, Charlotte had a high temperature of 101°.

Heat Advisories continue for part of the WCCB Charlotte area on Tuesday with a forecast high of 94°. Heat Indices could reach as high as 110°.

