Police: Boone Man Killed In Apparent Road Rage Shooting

BOONE, N.C. — Police say a man from Boone was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident on August 11th.

Boone Police say they responded to a shooting Friday afternoon on Blowing Rock Road around 2:30pm. Upon arrival, police say they found 38-year-old Justin Newberry, of Boone, lying in the highway at the intersection of Winkler’s Creek Road suffering from a gunshot wound.

Newberry was transported to Watauga Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased, according to a news release.

Police say they are working with the prosecutor’s office to see if charges will be filed in the shooting. No other details have been released at this time.