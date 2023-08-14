Woman Survives Hawk And Snake Attack

SILSBEE, TEXAS – A day of yard work ended with a Texas woman in the hospital. Peggy Jones was cutting the grass when a hawk dropped a snake on her arm. The 64-year old says the more she tried to get the snake off, the tighter it squeezed. It even tried biting her in the face. That’s when the hawk came down and pulled its prey from her arm, but not before leaving severe cuts.

The grandmother of four is still processing what happened to her. Jones says, “You try to sleep at night, you can’t sleep. And you’re afraid to shut your eyes because you know if you shut your eyes and you go to sleep, then you’re gonna have a nightmare. And the only thing I could think of was just to call on Jesus’ name to come and help me.”

Jones says her arm is now healing, but she says the emotional scars will need to heal, too.