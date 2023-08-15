Matthews Police Say Body Found Near Utility Right Of Way Identified As Teenager From Charlotte

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews Police say they have identified the body found near a utility right-of-way on August 14th as a missing 17-year-old from Charlotte.

Police initially were asking for the pubic’s help identifying the body after it was found off Bathgate Lane. Police say there is no preliminary evidence to suggest foul play is involved in the teen’s death but the case continues to be active.

Police initially identified the teen as a Hispanic or black man, in his mid to late teens, approximately 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall, and weighing approximately 150lbs – 160lbs. The teen was last seen wearing a navy-blue t-shirt, red Nike shorts (like the ones pictured below), Nike shoes in a size eight, and black ankle socks.

Police say he has black mid-length hair, a mustache, and braces on his teeth.

Investigators determined the teen was reported missing to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on the evening of Monday, August 14th. Matthews Police were able to identify the teen with the assistance of CMPD’s Missing Persons Unit. The teen’s body has been sent to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.