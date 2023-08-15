NWS Confirms Tornado In Avery County

NORTH CAROLINA MOUNTAINS (WCCB) — The National Weather Service has confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Avery county early Tuesday morning. This is only the second confirmed tornado in Avery county since 1950.

The tornado had estimated peak winds of 105 mph. The storm survey team found the tornado touched down just before 1 AM near Elk Mills and was on the ground for roughly 6 minutes.

The tornado tracked through the Flat Springs community. Tree damage was found along Dark Ridge, Joe Parler, Beech Mountain and Buckeye Lake Roads. Thankfully, there were no injuries or fatalities.