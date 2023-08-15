Suspects Arrested After West Charlotte Robbery And Sexual Assault

CHARLOTTE – West Charlotte neighbors tell me they are not shocked an assault happened in the early morning hours Friday on Catherine Simmons Avenue.

Police say the victim was walking home from a friend’s house around two am when a silver SUV pulled up. Two men jumped out and wrestled her to the ground. She says one man put a gun to her head, while another cut off her shirt and began to fondle and kiss her chest. She says the driver stayed in the car.

“Night time here, you got people a lot of people just constantly walking at like three or four in the morning,” said an anonymous neighbor.

The woman was able to get away and run home. The men must have tracked her, because she says, twelve hours later, they pulled up to her house. She started recording video from her window as soon as she recognized her assaulters.

Once they left, she called the police. The woman is deaf, and it took time for police to find a translator, but she told them what happened. Neighbors tell me, they’ve seen this behavior before on the street.

Police used the woman’s video and tracked down the SUV.

They arrested father and son duo Jeffrey Morgan Jr. and Jeffery Morgan III during a traffic stop.

They both have been charged with possession of a stolen fire arm, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony assault on an individual with a disability, and sexual battery.

Their bonds are set at $25,000 each.