Talk, Truth, Tea: Talk Queen Oprah Winfrey Gets Talked About

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Oprah Winfrey is known as the queen of talk, but now she is the one being talked about. Social media users are upset with the media mogul after her visit with survivors of the Hawaii wildfires. They say it was disrespectful of Oprah to try and film with the survivors. The evacuation shelters where may survivors are staying have a no media restriction. Some reports say that Winfrey tried to ignore that. The truth is that she told her crew to remain outside. Officials say she was pleasant during her visit.