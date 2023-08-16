CMS Weighs Pros & Cons Of AI In The Classroom

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- CMS is gearing up for the new school year beginning on August 28th, and a big topic of discussion is the use of artificial intelligence in the classroom. The misuse of AI and Chat GPT technology has become widespread, however CMS is finding ways to combat the issues when it comes to using it the popular technology for cheating.

“We are really just trying to educate students initially about the pros and cons. I think there are advantages and also things to be aware of. Ethical issues, privacy issues, as well as helping build awareness for students that AI may pull texts that are prejudice and biased. They need to be aware of that, and we are trying to help educators be aware of those risks and benefits as well.” says CMS Chief Academic Officer, Nancy Brightwell.

Although AI can be used for negatively, Brightwell says the developer of the AI software is cracking down by creating software to combat cheating. “Open AI who basically authored Chat GPT themselves are refining their software to allow teachers to scan a piece of work or run it through their software and identify anything that is AI generated as opposed to student generated.”

Some benefits of AI and Chat GPT in the classroom is to help students in the brainstorming phase of term papers, and projects. Brightwell says “What I am reading is it really speaks a way that AI used well, can really actually help generate ideas, helping organize ideas in an outline.”

Brightwell also mentioned AI can benefit teachers as well. “It would save teachers time and avoid burn out we hear about and allow them to focus on what AI can’t do, that only a teacher can do – addressing the whole child. Taking advantage of that close relationship and know how best to tailor that instruction to meet the needs of each individual child. It’s daunting but exciting in terms of the opportunity it holds. The chance to revolutionize teaching and learning in the classroom in many positive ways. If done well, I don’t think it diminishes students ability to think critically and examine resources critically. It can actually enhance students opportunities to do that.”