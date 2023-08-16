Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At Gas Station in NW Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in northwest Charlotte.

Officers responded to the QuikTrip in the 10000 block of Bellhaven Boulevard just after 10 a.m. for a shooting. According to CMPD, an officer was notified of a larcey at the gas station. The officer located the vehicle related to the larceny and say the person accused of the larceny car fired a shot from the vehicle as it left the gas station. Police say the vehicle returned to the QT and the suspect and a patron got into an altercation. The patron shot the suspect.

The suspect that was shot was pronounced deceased at the scene. The patron was taken into police custody.

At this time, CMPD says they are not looking for any other suspects.