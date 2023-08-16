Talk, Truth, Tea: Adele Helps Concert Couple With Gender Reveal

LAS VEGAS, NV– Adele concerts are always emotional. The singer has done a lot of crying on the stage during her performances for her Las Vegas residency. Recently, a couple brought her to tears. They held up a sign in the audience that read, “Will you help us with our gender reveal?”. Adele had them come to the front of the stage and she revealed that the couple was having a boy. The singer also asked the couple for a favor. She told the couple that she wanted them to do her gender reveal if and when she becomes pregnant.