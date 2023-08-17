Healthy Headlines: Multiple Myeloma

CHARLOTTE, NC — As cancer treatments advance, we hear the phrase living with cancer more and more. One type of cancer that can apply to is multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell. According to a recent

report in The Washington Post, therapies and new drugs are extending — sometimes considerably — the life expectancies for those with multiple myeloma.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines, we’ll hear more from Dr. Raymond Thertulien, a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health and director of the myeloma and plasma cell disorders program for the Novant Health Weisiger Cancer Institute.

For more information and stories on your health, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch full interview below: