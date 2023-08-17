Lower Humidity Through Saturday

Forecast:

Tonight: A few isolated showers, but anything out there will clear early this evening. Mostly clear skies. Lows in the upper 60s.

Friday: A beautiful end to the week with low humidity. Dew point temperatures will be near 60 degrees – in the 50s for some! Highs in the upper 80s with sunny skies.

Saturday: Sunny and nice! Hanging tight to lower humidity. Highs in the upper 80s, near 90.

Sunday: Humidity and temperatures rise. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: HOT! Highs return to the mid 90s.