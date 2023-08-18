Activity Increasing In The Tropics

1/4

Tropics (Atlantic):

As of Friday evening, there are three tropical waves between the islands and Africa along with one possibly heading toward the Gulf of Mexico.

#1: High chance to develop. This could become a depression this weekend, but will likely stay over open water.

#2: Medium development chance. This too does not look to impact the United States at this point.

#3: Low development chance. This will drift toward the United States so it is one to watch. Wind shear will make for a tough road ahead for this one.

#4: A broad area of low pressure will likely form in the western or central Gulf of Mexico over the next 7-days. If anything develops, it will likely bring impacts to Louisiana or Texas.



*The Gulf of Mexico water temperature is reading 88 degrees. This is the warmest since record keeping began.

Tropics (Pacific):

* First ever Tropical Storm Watch issued for parts of southern California*

Hilary is a major hurricane passing near Socorro Island in the eastern Pacific. This storm will bring impacts to parts of the Baja California Peninsula through the weekend. Flash flooding could result in landslides. Hilary will be the first tropical cyclone to impact the Continental United States this season… and it’s in California! The biggest threat for southern California is flash flooding from excessive rain.

IF this storm makes landfall in California, it would be the first tropical cyclone to do so since 1939! It will be a close call!