Cantina 1511 Employees “Blindsided” By Decision To Close

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cantina 1511 has been a staple in south Charlotte for two decades. The restaurant’s owner did file for bankruptcy last year. However , it remained open, until last week.

Kathleen Maher and her daughter, Molly, were expecting to get a meal at one of their favorite restaurants Friday evening. Only to find out it closed last week.

“It’s shocking and sad for all the employees. It’s just not right,” said Maher.

Ben Linscott was the GM at the Mooresville location. He says he still drives by to see people pulling on the doors.

Linscott says he and other employees have not heard from the owners in weeks. Putting serious doubt in their mind on the future of the company.

“It was mainly coming down to, if we have people come in today will they be paid for it and we never got that answer so, we had to make the call,” explained Linscott on why they closed last Monday.

Linscott says employees received their paychecks days after closing. However, paychecks bounced for some employees. Linscott says he still doesn’t know if they are officially closed. Until they find out, the bills keep coming in.

“I have three young kids all under the age of six . Especially coming up on a new month and everything, my bills don’t stop,” said Linscott.

