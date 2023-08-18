Charlotte Pride Festival And Parade Hits The Streets Of Uptown Charlotte

1/37

Photos above are from past Charlotte Pride festivals.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade will return to Uptown on Saturday, Aug. 19 and Sunday, Aug. 20. Organizers expect to exceed 2022’s record 275,000 weekend attendees. The event is the city’s largest street festival and largest parade each year. The event will be held rain or shine.

ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE:

Charlotte Main Stage Schedule

Saturday, August 19

12:00pm — Opening Ceremony

12:30pm — Time Out Youth

1:00pm — KUZH

1:35pm — Courtney Lynn & Quinn

2:00pm — Doubting Thomas

2:25pm — Advocacy at Charlotte Pride (Bishop Tonyia Rawls, Freedom Center for Social Justice)

2:30pm — John Levengood

2:55pm — Advocacy at Charlotte Pride (Rhys Chambers, Human Rights Campaign)

3:00pm — b0s

3:30pm — Vanity House Showcase

4:00pm — Johnae The Egyptian Goddess

4:25pm — Advocacy at Charlotte Pride (Cameron Pruette, Freedom Center for Social Justice)

4:30pm — Janelle Sy’Mone

5:00pm — Charlotte Pride Awards (2023 Champions of Pride and Charlotte Pride Scholars)

5:30pm — Big the Cat

6:30pm — Rupaul’s Drag Race Revue with Aja the Kween & Luxx Noir London

7:00pm — Shadina

8:00pm — Trina

9:00pm — Big Freedia

Sunday, August 20

1:00pm — DJ MoreBreaksPlz

2:55pm — Advocacy at Charlotte Pride (Rev. Glencie Rhedrick, Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice)

3:00pm — 2023 Charlotte Pride Court & Charlotte Black Pride Court

4:00pm — Cassidy King

5:00pm — Greyson Chance

Entertainment Line-Up Subject to Change

STREET CLOSURES

Numerous street closures have been announced due to the festival. Community members are encouraged to use public transit to attend the event in Uptown.

Friday, Aug. 18, 9 a.m. (Event Set-Up)

S. Tryon St. will close at 9 a.m. to vehicular traffic between Morehead St. and Fourth St.

E. and W. Good Samaritan Way (formerly Hill St.) will be closed to traffic East-west cross-streets to remain open, as follows:

Brooklyn Village Ave (formerly Stonewall Ave.) Levine Avenue of the Arts

MLK Blvd Third St

Levine Avenue of the Arts will close at 6pm on Friday, Aug. 18.

Saturday, Aug. 19, 5 a.m. — Sunday, Aug. 20, 11:00 p.m. (Event Dates)

S. Tryon St. will remain closed.

All east-west cross-streets closing at 5 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 Brooklyn Village Ave. will remain open for east-west vehicular traffic North-bound and south-bound vehicular traffic on Tryon Street will be re-routed to College St. (north-bound traffic) and Church St. (sound-bound traffic)

Sunday, Aug. 20 — 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

Tryon St. closed to all traffic.

All east-west cross-streets between 4th and Morehead will remain closed East-west cross streets between 12th and 4th Sts. will begin closing at 8 a.m.

North-bound and south-bound vehicular traffic on Tryon Street will be re-routed to College St. (north-bound traffic) and Church St. (south-bound traffic) Streets used by the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade will reopen by approximately 11 p.m. on Sunday evening.