Highs Rise, Rain Chances Plummet

A low of 66º this Saturday morning may have been the coldest in over 50 days, but some of the hottest air we’ve seen this year arrives as we kick off the workweek. Highs top out near 90º for most around the Metro and southward for the second half of the weekend as abundant sunshine presses into the Carolinas. A strong ridge of high pressure will make itself at home over the Southeast through midweek, allowing highs to rise well into the 90s. Some communities south and east of the Metro will approach 100º on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances remain at bay through Wednesday, thanks to the presence of stable air associated with the incoming ridge. A weak cold front arrives by the end of the week, but it doesn’t look especially stormy as we head into the weekend. Highs won’t cool much either; 80s and 90s will persist for most next weekend.

After a relatively quiet start to hurricane season, the tropics are heating up. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring five disturbances in the Atlantic for tropical development. Four of these systems are located east of the Caribbean and none look particularly threatening to the Carolinas over the next seven days, but with peak season arriving as we head into September, it’s important to stay weather-wise.

Tonight: Clear and comfy. Low: 67°. Wind: Light.

Sunday: Sunny and hot. High: 92°. Wind: Light.

Sunday Night: Another nice night. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Sunshine continues. Even hotter. High: 96°. Wind: W 5-10.