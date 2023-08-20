High & Dry Start to Workweek, Tropics Stirring

The tiny taste of fall to start the weekend was lovely, but the hottest air we’ve seen so far this year is just around the corner. Abundant sunshine and light winds will allow temperatures to top out near 100º around the Metro and southward for the first two days of the workweek. A dry cold front arrives on Wednesday, which will bump temperatures down slightly, but highs should remain above the 90º mark in the Queen City over the next five days. Rain chances largely remain at bay before pop-ups return to the forecast next weekend.

The Carolinas aren’t the only spots heating up. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring five disturbances in the Atlantic, including Tropical Storm Emily and Tropical Depression Six. While nothing looks particularly threatening to the Carolinas, a potential tropical system located just southwest of Florida will be sucking up record-high ocean temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 48 hours. While models aren’t too impressed with this fledgling storm, those with interests in the western Gulf will need to watch it carefully as it approaches Texas and Louisiana.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Mild. Low: 70°. Wind: Light.

Monday: Hot sunshine. High: 95°. Wind: W 5-10.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low: 74°. Wind: Light.

Tuesday: Sunshine continues. Even hotter. High: 98°. Wind: NE 5-10.