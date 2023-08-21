Code Orange Air Quality Alert Day in Effect for Parts of the Region

1/4

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties until 8 pm Monday. A ridge of high pressure across the Central US is bringing a major heat wave for the Midwest. This will also produce a significant ozone event leading to poor air quality.

Upper-level winds will help transport the polluted air mass to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast. As temps rise into the mid to upper 90s, abundant sunshine, light winds, and drier air will rise ozone concentrations across the region early in the week. The combination of the two has led to the Code Orange Air Quality Alert for Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties Monday. Air quality levels will likely fall into the code orange range again on Tuesday. By Tuesday evening a backdoor cold front will help to mix this stagnant air mass and may help improve air quality conditions for mid-week.

The average person will notice hazy skies Monday and Tuesday. Sensitive groups, however, could have difficulty breathing under the worsening air quality. These groups include those suffering from heart and lung disease, older adults, children, and those who work outside for more than 6 hours a day. Limit time outdoors, or aim to get outside when ozone production is lower — usually in the early morning hours. For everyone else, you can take steps to limit ozone production. Wait to cut the grass or fill up your gas tank until later in the evening. Take your bike, walk or carpool to work. Turn off lights and devices you aren’t using to limit electrical usage.