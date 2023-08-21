Hottest Temps Of The Summer, Yet

AM Headlines: Hot start to the week

Potential for heat advisories Tuesday w/ Heat indices 100-105

Back door cold front Tuesday PM will lead to near average temps Wednesday

Heating back up through the start of the weekend

3 Tropical Storms in the Atlantic: Emily, Franklin, and Gert Watching for a potential Tropical Depression or Storm in the Gulf

Hilary is a post-tropical storm and is now located in Nevada Discussion:

Ridge of high pressure will push temps into the upper 90s today and tomorrow. Humidity will build slightly with it feeling like the 100-105 Tuesday afternoon. This could lead to a few heat advisories being issued. A backdoor cold front will slide into the region Tuesday night and linger near the region Wednesday. This could bring just enough moisture to supply some added clouds, letting temps fall back near average – in the upper 80s – Wednesday. Temps will climb back into the low to mid 90s by Thursday. Humidity will also increase with temps nearing the triple digits by the end of the week. A cold front will swing through the area Saturday into Sunday. This will be the best shot at rain we will see all week. Temps will drop back below average into the mid 80s by Sunday.

Tropics Update:

Post Tropical Storm Hilary:

Hilary is now a post-tropical storm located in Nevada. Heavy rain is still possible across parts of California and Nevada today with isolated areas receiving up to 10 more inches of rain.

3 Tropical Storms Developed over the weekend

We now have Emily, Franklin and Gert in the Atlantic. Franklin could bring up to a foot of rain to parts of the Caribbean over the next few days. Emily and Gert pose no threat to land. We are also watching for the potential development of a tropical depression or storm in the gulf over the next 24 hours.