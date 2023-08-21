July 2023 Teacher Of The Month: Jeremy Gooden

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our July 2023 COIT Teacher of the Month, Jeremy Gooden! Mr. Gooden is a teacher at Olympic High School and was nominated by Madison Griffin.

Madison said the following of Mr. Gooden:

“He helps our growing English-learning population and goes above and beyond for them. He truly sees each one of them as his children. Not only that, but after school he coaches, drives buses for athletics and field trips, and announces our football and basketball games. He is an incredible teacher and mentor and we are lucky to have him.”

Thank you for all that you do Mr. Gooden!

