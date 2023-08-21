Talk, Truth, Tea: Rapper Lil’ Boosie Needs A Bathroom Break

HOLLYWOOD, CA– Rapper Lil’ Boosie is known for saying some outrageous things. In fact, fans know him for the things he says just as much as they know him for the music he makes. He was in an airport last Friday. Some fans spotted him and ran up to ask for pictures. Lil’ Boosie told them that he could not take any pictures because he need to find a restroom. He was also holding his stomach. He asked the fans for a favor. He needed some toilet tissue. They said they’d find some for him. He thanked them and said he’d take a picture with everybody when they returned.