Enjoy A Brief Break In Humidity On Wednesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: Low 70s. Wind: NE 5-15.

Wednesday: Lower humidity! Mostly sunny and near average temperatures. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Sunny with increasing humidity. Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: The hottest day so far this year! Actual high temperatures could reach 100 degrees. The last time we reached 100 was June 22nd, 2022 with a high of 101.

Weekend: Scattered showers and storms both days. Highs in the upper 90s on Saturday and back to the upper 80s on Sunday.

Kaitlin